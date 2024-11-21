Left Menu

Unpacking 'Girls Will Be Girls': A Complex Mother-Daughter Love Story

'Girls Will Be Girls' is a coming-of-age drama directed by Shuchi Talati, exploring the intricate relationship between a mother, Anila, and her daughter, Mira, set in 1990s Dehradun. It addresses themes of female freedom and societal constraints, earning critical acclaim and awards at international film festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:16 IST
Unpacking 'Girls Will Be Girls': A Complex Mother-Daughter Love Story
Jerusalem Film Festival Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The film 'Girls Will Be Girls,' directed by Shuchi Talati, intricately explores the dynamics of a complicated mother-daughter relationship amidst themes of liberation and societal expectations. Set in 1990s Dehradun, this drama captures the essence of a teenage girl's rebellious spirit intertwined with her mother's unmet desires.

This Indo-French co-production masterfully depicts the emotional turbulence faced by women as they navigate societal policing and personal insecurities. Talati, drawing from personal experiences, crafts a narrative deeply resonating with audiences worldwide, as evidenced by its accolades at prominent film festivals.

Kani Kusruti, Priti Panagrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiron deliver compelling performances under Talati's directorial vision. With its authentic storytelling, 'Girls Will Be Girls' sets itself apart in the independent cinema landscape, inviting viewers to reflect on their own experiences and relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024