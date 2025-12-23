Left Menu

Adhvaitha Conscious Society Revolutionizes Self-Help with Ancient Wisdom

Adhvaitha Conscious Society (ACS) celebrates a year of global digital outreach through its 'Adhvaitha' app, grounded in Vedantic wisdom. ACS addresses stress and burnout by focusing on deeper self-understanding and identity, rather than short-term motivation, offering structured programs for sustainable well-being and life alignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnataka | Updated: 23-12-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 12:47 IST
In Karnataka, India, the Adhvaitha Conscious Society (ACS) has reached a major milestone, marking one year of its 'Adhvaitha' app's digital expansion. Rooted in ancient Vedantic wisdom, ACS provides structured programs for over 1,000 global participants, offering new insights into stress, anxiety, and professional burnout.

As modern self-help models frequently fall short, ACS emphasizes a return to foundational principles, focusing on self-identity and consciousness rather than temporary productivity boosts. The organization utilizes the Conscious Creation Codex to promote mental clarity and resilience in contemporary life.

Founded by Sujan Setty, an author and architect, ACS aims to rejuvenate Vedanta for the modern world, reaching professionals and entrepreneurs worldwide. Informative pathways and the supportive digital community on the Adhvaitha app integrate updated wisdom into daily living for lasting tranquility and fulfillment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

