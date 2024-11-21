Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra's Cozy Morning in Nick Jonas's Jacket

Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her morning with fans, wearing her husband Nick Jonas's jacket. The actress is currently filming 'Citadel 2' and keeps fans informed via Instagram. Priyanka and Nick married in 2018, welcoming daughter Malti in 2022. Exciting projects await her, including 'Heads of State'.

Updated: 21-11-2024 20:14 IST
Priyanka Chopra's Cozy Morning in Nick Jonas's Jacket
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas (Image source: Instagram/@priyankachopra). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, acclaimed actress Priyanka Chopra shared an intimate moment with her fans by posting a mirror selfie wearing her husband Nick Jonas's black jacket. She described it humorously as a 'husband jacket kind of morning' on her Instagram Story.

Currently in the midst of filming for her eagerly anticipated series 'Citadel 2', Priyanka has been diligently updating her followers about her hectic schedule through social media. The actress, who tied the knot with musician Nick Jonas in 2018, welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra continues to capture attention with exciting roles on the horizon. She is set to star alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in the film 'Heads of State' and will portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the movie 'The Bluff'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

