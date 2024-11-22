Kailash Mukti Movement: Unearthing Spiritual Secrets

The sacred town of Vrindavan is set to host a Dharma Sansad on November 20, 2024, focused on the Kailash Mukti movement. More than 30 esteemed saints, including Shri Ashok Ji Vyas and Kailash Swami Anant Ji, are attending, pledging full support to this spiritual initiative spearheaded by NRI Acharya Hari Gupta.

With divine guidance from Bholenath, Gupta reveals hidden spiritual insights, noting the existence of five Kailashes, including one under Chinese Tibet. A peculiar Shiva temple nearby, reportedly guarded by four black dogs symbolizing the Vedas, adds intrigue. The program also seeks government cooperation to improve pilgrimage rights and facilities at Mount Kailash and Mansarovar.

Faced with skepticism, Gupta remains determined, reaching out to saints, media, and politicians to rally support. He aims to lift travel restrictions for Indian devotees and reinforce the cultural significance of Kailash, once visited by revered leaders of various religions.

(With inputs from agencies.)