Kailash Mukti Movement: Unearthing Spiritual Secrets

A Dharma Sansad will occur in Vrindavan for the Kailash Mukti movement. Acharya Hari Gupta leads this spiritual initiative, guided by divine inspiration from Bholenath. The mission focuses on unveiling Kailash's spiritual mysteries and improving pilgrimage access and facilities, facing opposition yet remaining steadfast in its goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:38 IST
The sacred town of Vrindavan is set to host a Dharma Sansad on November 20, 2024, focused on the Kailash Mukti movement. More than 30 esteemed saints, including Shri Ashok Ji Vyas and Kailash Swami Anant Ji, are attending, pledging full support to this spiritual initiative spearheaded by NRI Acharya Hari Gupta.

With divine guidance from Bholenath, Gupta reveals hidden spiritual insights, noting the existence of five Kailashes, including one under Chinese Tibet. A peculiar Shiva temple nearby, reportedly guarded by four black dogs symbolizing the Vedas, adds intrigue. The program also seeks government cooperation to improve pilgrimage rights and facilities at Mount Kailash and Mansarovar.

Faced with skepticism, Gupta remains determined, reaching out to saints, media, and politicians to rally support. He aims to lift travel restrictions for Indian devotees and reinforce the cultural significance of Kailash, once visited by revered leaders of various religions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

