In a statement on Thursday, Russia's Defence Ministry announced that Ukraine had launched 10 attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. This development marks a violation of the U.S.-brokered moratorium on such strikes, according to reports by Russian news agency Interfax.

The ceasefire, established last month, has become a contentious issue as both Russia and Ukraine have continually pointed fingers at each other for breaking the agreement. The constant accusations have escalated tensions between the two nations.

This breach of the moratorium raises concerns about the stability of the agreement and highlights ongoing hostilities despite diplomatic efforts to mitigate conflict in the region.

