India's Design Education Revolution: New Programs Meeting Industry Demands

India sees a surge in design education with institutions launching innovative programs to meet creative industry demands. New courses integrate creative curricula with traditional ones, addressing tech and job environment evolution. Universities unveil design-focused degrees, ensuring graduates thrive in tech, business, and arts intersections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India is witnessing a significant surge in design education, as several institutions innovate to meet the rising demands for creative industry solutions. This expansion aligns with the rapid evolution of technology and transformations in the job market, prompting new courses that blend creative and traditional curricula.

Leading universities are unveiling new design-focused programs at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. For instance, IIT Delhi will introduce a BTech in Design starting in 2025-26, while Mahindra University's School of Design Innovation offers B.Des, M.Des, and Ph.D. programs focusing on interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation.

World University of Design recently announced programs like B.Tech in Computer Science & Design and a Master's in Game Design & Development, designed to address AI's growing influence on education. Industry experts emphasize skilling's evolution with a focus on innovation and real-world problem-solving, ensuring graduates are ready to lead industry innovations.

