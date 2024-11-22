Left Menu

Mystical Debut: 'Bokshi' Premieres at International Film Festival Rotterdam 2025

Bhargav Saikia's debut feature film 'Bokshi', a folk horror shot in Sikkim's forests, will premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam 2025. The film, featuring a fictional language, entwines teen Anahita's journey with folklore and myth, diving into themes of feminine rebellion, witchcraft, and eco-horror.

  • Country:
  • India

Budding filmmaker Bhargav Saikia's debut feature, 'Bokshi', has been selected for a world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2025. Capturing the allure of Sikkim's forests, 'Bokshi' is a folk horror narrative brimming with fantasy.

The film will feature in the Harbour section of the festival, which celebrates diverse contemporary cinema. This cinematic adventure, starring Mansi Multani and Prasanna Bisht, will unveil a multifaceted tale told in Hindi, English, Nepali, and a uniquely invented linguistic marvel, Boksirit.

At the narrative's core lies Anahita, a troubled teenager whose expedition to an enigmatic site dubbed 'The Navel' collapses into an eerily entwining legend of the folkloric demoness Bokshi. Merging elements of witchcraft and eco-horror, Saikia aims to explore themes of feminine rebellion and life's grotesque mysteries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

