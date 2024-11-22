Manoj Bajpayee Champions New Talent in Cinematic Endeavors

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee expressed his passion for working alongside emerging talents, attributing their fresh perspectives as catalysts for his own creative enhancement.

Speaking during the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Bajpayee emphasized the importance of embracing new artists, citing their dynamic energy as a refreshing influence on cinematic projects. He stated, "Working with new talent encourages me to elevate my performance and deliver unique narratives."

In Bajpayee's upcoming film 'Despatch,' he stars with new artist Arrchita in a crime investigative drama, produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and directed by Kanu Behl. Set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 13, the film's teaser was recently showcased at IFFI, receiving enthusiastic feedback. Bajpayee expressed excitement over the audience's reception and the creative journey with Behl, highlighting the special significance of IFFI in his career.

