Left Menu

BAFTA Breakthrough India 2024: New Wave of Creative Talent Emerges

BAFTA has announced its 2024 Breakthrough India participants, featuring talents like Varun Grover and Deepa Bhatia. Supported by Netflix, the initiative nurtures upcoming artists by providing networking and professional development opportunities. This year's selected talents include Abhinav Chokhavatia, Christo Tomy, and more, with jury members like Guneet Monga Kapoor and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:24 IST
BAFTA Breakthrough India 2024: New Wave of Creative Talent Emerges
  • Country:
  • India

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has unveiled the emerging talents selected for its 2024 Breakthrough India initiative, backed by Netflix. Among those recognized are lyricist Varun Grover and director Deepa Bhatia, alongside sound designer Dhiman Karmakar and six others.

This year's participants include Abhinav Chokhavatia, a game producer, Christo Tomy, a film director, and series directors and producers such as Jaydeep Sarkar and Monisha Thyagarajan. BAFTA Chief Executive Officer Jane Millichip praised the outstanding lineup of creative talent this year.

Selected by a jury panel including industry luminaries like Guneet Monga Kapoor and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah, the programme supports and promotes the breakthrough talents on a global stage. The initiative has also nurtured past participants who have gone on to significant success in their creative careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024