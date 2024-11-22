BAFTA Breakthrough India 2024: New Wave of Creative Talent Emerges

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has unveiled the emerging talents selected for its 2024 Breakthrough India initiative, backed by Netflix. Among those recognized are lyricist Varun Grover and director Deepa Bhatia, alongside sound designer Dhiman Karmakar and six others.

This year's participants include Abhinav Chokhavatia, a game producer, Christo Tomy, a film director, and series directors and producers such as Jaydeep Sarkar and Monisha Thyagarajan. BAFTA Chief Executive Officer Jane Millichip praised the outstanding lineup of creative talent this year.

Selected by a jury panel including industry luminaries like Guneet Monga Kapoor and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah, the programme supports and promotes the breakthrough talents on a global stage. The initiative has also nurtured past participants who have gone on to significant success in their creative careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)