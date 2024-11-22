Left Menu

A Scientist's Legacy: Honoring Ramesh Chand Tyagi's Last Wish

Former NASA scientist Ramesh Chand Tyagi's family donates his ancestral house to Chaudhary Charan Singh University to honor his wish for it to serve educational purposes. The house, located in Meerut, is valued at crores. The donation reflects Tyagi's life dedication to science and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:06 IST
A Scientist's Legacy: Honoring Ramesh Chand Tyagi's Last Wish
  • Country:
  • India

The family of late Ramesh Chand Tyagi, a former NASA scientist, has fulfilled his last wish by donating his ancestral home in Meerut to Chaudhary Charan Singh University for educational use.

Tyagi's niece, Shikha Tyagi, facilitated the transfer, allowing the university to repurpose the property as a library, study centre, or musical hub, amidst its potential value in crores. The decision was motivated by Tyagi's dedication to science and education, a spirit carried forward by his family.

CCSU Vice Chancellor Sangeeta Shukla confirmed the family's stipulations: the property will be exclusively for academic use, bearing Tyagi's name, and a section dedicated to his life achievements. Tyagi's work included contributions to India's missile development and research in musical scales, marking a legacy in science and music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024