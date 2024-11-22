A Scientist's Legacy: Honoring Ramesh Chand Tyagi's Last Wish

The family of late Ramesh Chand Tyagi, a former NASA scientist, has fulfilled his last wish by donating his ancestral home in Meerut to Chaudhary Charan Singh University for educational use.

Tyagi's niece, Shikha Tyagi, facilitated the transfer, allowing the university to repurpose the property as a library, study centre, or musical hub, amidst its potential value in crores. The decision was motivated by Tyagi's dedication to science and education, a spirit carried forward by his family.

CCSU Vice Chancellor Sangeeta Shukla confirmed the family's stipulations: the property will be exclusively for academic use, bearing Tyagi's name, and a section dedicated to his life achievements. Tyagi's work included contributions to India's missile development and research in musical scales, marking a legacy in science and music.

