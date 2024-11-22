Left Menu

Sony Pictures Networks Secures Exclusive Rights for ACC Tournaments Through 2031

Sony Pictures Networks India has secured exclusive media rights for all Asian Cricket Council tournaments from 2024 to 2031, marking a 70% increase from the previous media rights cycle. The agreement covers various editions of men's and women's Asia Cups, Under-19 tournaments, and emerging teams tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:29 IST
Sony Pictures Networks Secures Exclusive Rights for ACC Tournaments Through 2031
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sony Pictures Networks India has clinched the exclusive media rights for all Asian Cricket Council tournaments spanning from 2024 to 2031. This announcement, made on Friday, adds to the company's growing cricket portfolio, which already includes rights for England, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.

The Asian Cricket Council's deal with SPNI signifies a more than 70% rise from the prior media rights cycle, underscoring the increasing global stature and interest in ACC Asia Cup tournaments. The previous cycle was valued at USD 62 million, although both parties withheld the new cycle's valuation.

This strategic partnership will deliver comprehensive coverage of Asian cricket's marquee tournaments across diverse platforms, promising top-tier coverage for the ACC's flagship events. ACC President Jay Shah highlighted this media rights deal as a pivotal milestone for cricket in Asia, furthering the sport's growth across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024