Sony Pictures Networks Secures Exclusive Rights for ACC Tournaments Through 2031

Sony Pictures Networks India has clinched the exclusive media rights for all Asian Cricket Council tournaments spanning from 2024 to 2031. This announcement, made on Friday, adds to the company's growing cricket portfolio, which already includes rights for England, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.

The Asian Cricket Council's deal with SPNI signifies a more than 70% rise from the prior media rights cycle, underscoring the increasing global stature and interest in ACC Asia Cup tournaments. The previous cycle was valued at USD 62 million, although both parties withheld the new cycle's valuation.

This strategic partnership will deliver comprehensive coverage of Asian cricket's marquee tournaments across diverse platforms, promising top-tier coverage for the ACC's flagship events. ACC President Jay Shah highlighted this media rights deal as a pivotal milestone for cricket in Asia, furthering the sport's growth across the region.

