Unveiling Caravaggio: The Hidden Portrait of Future Pope Urban VIII

A recently unveiled Caravaggio portrait, held privately for more than six decades, is now on public display for the first time at a museum in Rome. The painting depicts Monsignor Maffeo Barberini, later Pope Urban VIII, and is among the few surviving portraits by the baroque master Caravaggio.

Attributed to Caravaggio in 1963, the artwork has never been showcased in a museum or lent to an exhibition, offering a rare opportunity for art enthusiasts to witness the chiaroscuro brilliance for which Caravaggio is celebrated. The painting captures Barberini, who became pope in 1623, seemingly giving orders from a seated position.

Displaying at Palazzo Barberini until February 2025, the portrait emphasizes Caravaggio's enduring appeal and the magnetic power of his works, according to curator Paola Nicita. Palazzo Barberini itself is historically significant, designed during Barberini's papacy by noted architects Bernini and Maderno.

