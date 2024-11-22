Left Menu

Unveiling Caravaggio: The Hidden Portrait of Future Pope Urban VIII

A Caravaggio portrait of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini, privately held for over 60 years, is making its debut at a Rome museum. The painting is one of the few remaining works by Caravaggio, renowned for his chiaroscuro technique. It will be on display from Nov. 23 until Feb. 23, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:49 IST
Unveiling Caravaggio: The Hidden Portrait of Future Pope Urban VIII

A recently unveiled Caravaggio portrait, held privately for more than six decades, is now on public display for the first time at a museum in Rome. The painting depicts Monsignor Maffeo Barberini, later Pope Urban VIII, and is among the few surviving portraits by the baroque master Caravaggio.

Attributed to Caravaggio in 1963, the artwork has never been showcased in a museum or lent to an exhibition, offering a rare opportunity for art enthusiasts to witness the chiaroscuro brilliance for which Caravaggio is celebrated. The painting captures Barberini, who became pope in 1623, seemingly giving orders from a seated position.

Displaying at Palazzo Barberini until February 2025, the portrait emphasizes Caravaggio's enduring appeal and the magnetic power of his works, according to curator Paola Nicita. Palazzo Barberini itself is historically significant, designed during Barberini's papacy by noted architects Bernini and Maderno.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024