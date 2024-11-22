Cultural Diplomacy: India's Rich Diversity Gifted to World Leaders

On his recent international tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased India's cultural diversity by presenting specially curated gifts to world leaders. These gifts, sourced from various Indian states, are a testament to the nation's rich heritage and artistic traditions.

For instance, Maharashtra's Silofar Panchamrit Kalash and Warli paintings were gifted to Nigerian and Brazilian leaders, respectively, illustrating the state's craftsmanship. Similarly, Jammu and Kashmir's gifts included papier-mache vases and pashmina shawls, highlighting the region's vibrant cultural expressions.

From Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi presented a silver photo frame and marble inlay work to Argentine and Norwegian leaders. Andhra Pradesh's contributions included a silver clutch purse and Araku coffee, symbolizing the intricate artistry and unique produce of the region. Through these exchanges, India celebrated its cultural diversity on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)