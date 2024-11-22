Harmonizing Cultures: Chef Jang Yun Jeong Brings Korean Vegan Delicacies to Delhi

Chef Jang Yun Jeong, a distinguished culinary artist from Seoul, is making waves in Delhi with her introduction of vibrant Korean vegan dishes. Backed by her musical background, she merges the art of cooking with a melodic touch, drawing parallels between these two intricate art forms.

On her latest culinary tour in Delhi, Jeong treated a select group of guests to royal Korean cuisine at the Dal-Grak cafe, part of the Korean Cultural Centre India. In celebration of Korean Kimchi Day, she also conducted a 'Vegan Kimchi Making Workshop' at the Institute of Hotel Management, blending Korean and Indian culinary traditions.

Jeong aims to cross cultural boundaries with her dishes, bringing the luxurious tastes of Korea to India's rich culinary landscape. Her efforts align with the Korean Cultural Centre's mission to integrate traditional Korean flavors into Indian society, enriching the cultural exchange between the two nations.

