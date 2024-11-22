Kerala's Tourism Policy Under Scrutiny Amid Global 'No List' Concerns

The Kerala High Court has emphasized the need for a swift overhaul of the state's tourism strategy to maintain its dominance in global travel destinations. This comes after reports emerged that Kerala might be blacklisted by international travel platforms in 2025, potentially affecting its tourism sector.

During the court proceedings, justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and K V Jayakumar instructed the state to consistently update the court on the progress of a carrying capacity study, particularly after the state allegedly failed to comply fully with previous directives to study its hill station areas.

Additionally, concerns were raised about the state's failure to effectively manage the Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) fund. The High Court requested details from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) on the CER funding's utilization and insisted on an audit by December 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)