Left Menu

Kerala's Tourism Policy Under Scrutiny Amid Global 'No List' Concerns

The Kerala High Court has called for an urgent revision of the state's tourism policy, following reports that Kerala has been placed on an international 'no list' for 2025, hindering its tourism ambitions. The court also addressed issues regarding the Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) fund utilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:36 IST
Kerala's Tourism Policy Under Scrutiny Amid Global 'No List' Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has emphasized the need for a swift overhaul of the state's tourism strategy to maintain its dominance in global travel destinations. This comes after reports emerged that Kerala might be blacklisted by international travel platforms in 2025, potentially affecting its tourism sector.

During the court proceedings, justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and K V Jayakumar instructed the state to consistently update the court on the progress of a carrying capacity study, particularly after the state allegedly failed to comply fully with previous directives to study its hill station areas.

Additionally, concerns were raised about the state's failure to effectively manage the Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) fund. The High Court requested details from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) on the CER funding's utilization and insisted on an audit by December 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024