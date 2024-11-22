Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Enforces Fire Safety at Mahakumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government has banned unauthorized electrical equipment at Mahakumbh 2025 to prevent fire hazards. Strict guidelines by the UPPCL prohibit heaters, blowers, and unauthorized connections. Violators face penalties, including bans from future events. Safety measures like MCBs and conduit pipes are mandatory for compliance.

Updated: 22-11-2024 20:52 IST
The government of Uttar Pradesh has enacted a strict prohibition on the use of unauthorized electrical devices, including heaters, blowers, and immersion rods, at Mahakumbh 2025. This safety measure aims to mitigate fire hazards associated with such equipment, according to Superintending Engineer Manoj Gupta.

In prior instances, short circuits were linked to fires, often caused by electric heaters or blowers. The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued comprehensive guidelines to ensure the effective use of electricity during the grand fair.

Moreover, the use of illegal electricity connections, known as 'katiaa', is strictly forbidden. Anyone found tampering with electrical setups risks severe repercussions, potentially barring their participation in future events. Compliance with safety regulations, including mandatory use of MCBs and conduit pipes for wiring, is non-negotiable, alongside obtaining a no-objection certificate following secure installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

