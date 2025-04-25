U.S. Nears Crucial Tariff Agreement with Japan: Trump's Statement

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed on Friday that the United States is close to reaching a tariff agreement with Japan. This revelation comes as part of ongoing negotiations aimed at bolstering economic cooperation between the two nations.

The statement was made as President Trump addressed reporters before leaving the White House. His immediate destination was Rome, where he plans to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, a solemn event expected to draw global political and religious leaders.

The potential tariff deal underscores efforts by the Trump administration to secure favorable trade terms with key international partners. Experts are closely watching the outcome of these talks, which could have wide-ranging economic implications.

