U.S. Nears Crucial Tariff Agreement with Japan: Trump's Statement
On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States was on the verge of finalizing a tariff deal with Japan. This announcement was made as Trump departed the White House en route to attend Pope Francis' funeral in Rome.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed on Friday that the United States is close to reaching a tariff agreement with Japan. This revelation comes as part of ongoing negotiations aimed at bolstering economic cooperation between the two nations.
The statement was made as President Trump addressed reporters before leaving the White House. His immediate destination was Rome, where he plans to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, a solemn event expected to draw global political and religious leaders.
The potential tariff deal underscores efforts by the Trump administration to secure favorable trade terms with key international partners. Experts are closely watching the outcome of these talks, which could have wide-ranging economic implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pope Francis' Quiet Holy Week: A New Reflection Amid Infirmity
S&P 500 loses 5 per cent, more than half its prior historic gain, after White House clarifies US is tariffing China at 145 per cent, reports AP.
Presidential Plates: A Feast of White House History
U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Head to Rome: A Push for Peace
Tech Stocks Surge as White House Announces Tariff Exemptions