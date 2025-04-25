Left Front Unites Against Terror and Communalism

The CPI(M)-led Left Front organized a significant rally in Kolkata on Friday, standing firm against a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Prominent figures such as CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim, ex-minister Surjya Kanta Mishra, and senior members from CPI, RSP, and Forward Bloc lent their voices to the protest.

The march commenced at Esplanade and ended near Sealdah station, as placards and banners decried the attack that claimed 26 lives. Emphasis was also laid on opposing 'communalism and divisive politics.' In a statement, the CPI(M) expressed its readiness to back the Centre in combating terrorism but with a caution against 'jingoism.'

