Trump's Cautious Diplomacy with China: A Strategic Silence

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he has spoken to China's President Xi Jinping but withheld further details, mentioning he would disclose information when suitable. Trump addressed the media before leaving the White House to attend Pope Francis' funeral, maintaining a strategic silence on the specifics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:40 IST
In a brief statement on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated he has been in communication with Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, Trump opted to withhold any further details regarding their dialogue, stating that he would provide more information at a future, unspecified time.

The announcement came as Trump was departing for the funeral of Pope Francis, signaling a period of waiting for any further revelations about the conversations between the two world leaders.

Trump's limited disclosure continues a pattern of strategic communication, leaving many to speculate about the implications of his talks with China amidst ongoing global political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

