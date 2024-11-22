Uttarakhand Shines at IFFI: New Film Policy Garners Praise

At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa, the Uttarakhand Film Development Council made a notable appearance, showcasing the state's latest Film Policy 2024. The policy was a key topic at the Film Bazaar, discussed during the 'Building Film Friendly Uttarakhand - Initiatives - Incentives - and the Role of Stakeholders' session on Friday.

Actor and director Anant Mahadevan shared his seamless experience filming 'Past Tense' in Uttarakhand, lauding the local support and easy shooting processes. He suggested that a state-led digital app for shooting locations would further enhance Uttarakhand's appeal to filmmakers globally. Fellow actor Amit Sial echoed the sentiment, praising the state's hospitality during his 'Tikadam' shoot, and expressed interest in returning for future projects.

Actress Shruti Pawar and Australian producer Anupam Sharma also commended the new film policy, with Sharma noting its potential to give Uttarakhand international exposure through projects like his upcoming biopic on singer Bobby Cash. Dr. Nitin Upadhyay of the Uttarakhand Film Development Council emphasized that the policy aims to foster local talent and infrastructure, aligning with the 3T principle: Talent, Technology, and Training.

(With inputs from agencies.)