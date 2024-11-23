Ropeway Rumble: A Battle in Katra

In a bold move against a proposed ropeway project, shopkeepers and pony and palanquin owners in Katra initiated a 72-hour shutdown this Friday. The Rs 250-crore project, approved by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), aims to create a passenger ropeway from Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat along the 12-km track to the revered shrine.

Protesters expressed deep concern over potential job losses and economic impacts on the region. 'We will not allow the ropeway project to be implemented in Katra. We have been fighting against it for three years,' said Prabhat Singh, leader of the shopkeepers' association. 'Thousands of families rely on the earnings from business establishments and services for pilgrims.'

The Shrine Board, however, maintains that the development will offer a safer and faster travel alternative for pilgrims. 'The ropeway project will be a game changer, especially for those pilgrims who find it challenging to undertake the 13-km steep trek to the shrine,' stated SMVDSB CEO Anshul Garg.

(With inputs from agencies.)