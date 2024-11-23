Global Equity Meet Celebrates Modi's Vision for Inclusive Growth

At the Global Equity Alliance Summit, Indian-American community leaders celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to inclusive growth, particularly emphasizing the safety and security of minorities under his leadership.

The summit, hosted at Washington Adventist University, in association with the Indian Minorities Foundation and Chandigarh University, was marked by the launch of the Association of American Indian Minorities. This initiative comes amid recent attacks on Hindu temples in North America.

Recognizing Modi's efforts, he was awarded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Global Peace Award for Minority Upliftment, underscoring the global vision for minority welfare inspired by India's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)