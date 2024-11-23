Nvidia CEO Huang Champions Global Tech Collaboration Amid AI Era

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang declared the necessity of global collaboration in technology despite potential increased U.S. export restrictions. This, he said, is essential for scientific and social progress. Huang made these remarks during a visit to Hong Kong, emphasizing the significance of cooperation across fields of math and science.

Speaking at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Huang celebrated the 'age of AI', describing it as a new era set to revolutionize every industry. He was in Hong Kong to accept an honorary doctorate and highlighted AI as the paramount technology of our era. He also reflected on Nvidia's role in transforming computing.

Later, Huang, 61, shared his insights on the world's current transformative phase, urging graduates to seize new opportunities. He encouraged them to tackle significant contemporary challenges, remarking that an industry is being reinvented and now is a golden time to start a career.

