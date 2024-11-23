Left Menu

Nvidia CEO Huang Champions Global Tech Collaboration Amid AI Era

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the importance of global tech collaboration despite potential stricter U.S. export controls, stating it as key to scientific and social progress. During his visit to Hong Kong, he proclaimed the dawn of the AI age as a transformative era for industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:40 IST
Nvidia CEO Huang Champions Global Tech Collaboration Amid AI Era
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang declared the necessity of global collaboration in technology despite potential increased U.S. export restrictions. This, he said, is essential for scientific and social progress. Huang made these remarks during a visit to Hong Kong, emphasizing the significance of cooperation across fields of math and science.

Speaking at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Huang celebrated the 'age of AI', describing it as a new era set to revolutionize every industry. He was in Hong Kong to accept an honorary doctorate and highlighted AI as the paramount technology of our era. He also reflected on Nvidia's role in transforming computing.

Later, Huang, 61, shared his insights on the world's current transformative phase, urging graduates to seize new opportunities. He encouraged them to tackle significant contemporary challenges, remarking that an industry is being reinvented and now is a golden time to start a career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024