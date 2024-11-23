Godrej Unveils Innovative Architectural Solutions at FOAID 2024

Godrej & Boyce is set to make a significant impact at the Festival of Architecture and Interior Designing (FOAID) 2024, presenting its latest Locks & Architectural Solutions. As part of the prestigious Godrej Enterprises Group, the brand is known for its commitment to trust, quality, and safety. This year, the event will be held on November 22nd and 23rd, offering industry leaders, professionals, and innovators a platform to discuss and celebrate excellence in design.

The company will showcase its innovative range of products, highlighting designs that seamlessly blend functionality and aesthetics. Among the key highlights are the Advantis IoT9 Smart Lock, notable for its nine advanced modes of access tailored for Indian households. This 'Made in India' smart lock offers a pioneering approach to home automation and security, emphasizing data protection with encrypted local servers.

Additionally, the unveiling of the SKIDO Kitchen Solutions marks another milestone, offering ergonomic drawers and organizers specifically crafted for Indian kitchens. Mr. Shyam Motwani, EVP & Business Head of Locks by Godrej, expressed enthusiasm for engaging with the design community and redefining architectural and home safety solutions, reinforcing Godrej's reputation as an industry leader in innovation and design.

