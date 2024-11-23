The Cinematic Vision of Mani Ratnam: Blending Literature and Film
Celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam discusses the adaptation of literary works into films at the International Film Festival of India. Ratnam emphasizes the richness of Tamil literature and his inspiration from mythology, and shares insights on his filmmaking process, including views on VFX and long-format storytelling.
Iconic filmmaker Mani Ratnam highlighted the potential benefits of adapting literary works for Indian cinema at the International Film Festival of India. Ratnam, known for his adaptations, believes that drawing from esteemed literature can elevate cinematic expression.
During a session with director Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ratnam expressed enthusiasm for bridging literature and film. Discussing the richness of Tamil literature and his inspiration from mythology, he noted that translating great novels like Salman Rushdie's 'Victory City' could enhance viewing experiences.
Despite digital shifts in the industry, Ratnam prefers traditional filmmaking, revealing his choice to shoot 'Ponniyin Selvan' on location rather than using VFX. He remains committed to crafting timeless, engaging cinema, akin to classics like Guru Dutt's 'Pyaasa'.
