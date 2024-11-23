Left Menu

Pakistan Celebrates Guru Nanak's 555th Birth Anniversary with Commemorative Coin

Pakistan released a commemorative coin to honor Guru Nanak's 555th birth anniversary during celebrations at Gurdwara Janam Asthan. Over 2,500 Indian Sikh pilgrims attended the event. The coin, featuring symbols of both Pakistan and Sikhism, will be available at State Bank branches. Sikh guests praised Pakistan's hospitality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:55 IST
Pakistan has unveiled a commemorative coin to celebrate the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, as over 2,500 Indian Sikh pilgrims returned home after attending the event. The celebrations commenced at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib, the revered birthplace of the Sikh religion's founder, on November 14.

Participants from around the globe took part in the spiritual rituals, marking the occasion at the gurdwara, which lies approximately 100 kilometers away. The PKR 55 coin features an image of Gurdwara Janam Asthan, combined with inscriptions celebrating Guru Nanak's milestone birthday.

Available at State Bank branches, the coin contains 79% brass, 20% zinc, and 1% nickel. As Sikh pilgrims depart, Ramesh Singh Arora and Saifullah Khokhar conveyed their farewells, reinforcing messages of friendship and hospitality. Gurmeet Singh, a Sikh leader, shared positive experiences of Pakistani warmth and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

