Kashmir Documentary Premieres at IFFI 2024: A Call for Peace

The documentary 'Kashmir - Fighting for Peace', directed by Rohit Gandhi, premiered at IFFI 2024. It delves into the human toll of the Kashmir conflict through interviews and real-time footage, stressing the need for peace. Gandhi's seven years of research highlight shared suffering amid longstanding unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:56 IST
Kashmir - Fighting for Peace poster (Photo/Film's team). Image Credit: ANI
At the 2024 International Film Festival of India (IFFI), veteran journalist and filmmaker Rohit Gandhi unveiled his latest documentary, 'Kashmir - Fighting for Peace'. The film provides an intense look at the human toll of the ongoing Kashmir conflict, revealing the stories of martyrs' families, militants, civilians, and security forces.

Gandhi employs real-time footage and personal interviews to portray the profound shared pain of those affected by the unrest. Speaking about the film's creation, Gandhi explained that the project was born from extensive research begun in 2017, involving deep engagement with the communities of South Kashmir over seven years.

The film's premiere coincides with IFFI 2024, which features a diverse array of over 180 international films, alongside special tributes celebrating the 100th birth anniversaries of Indian cinema icons. As the festival continues in Goa, running until November 28, audiences are reminded of the urgent need to address and resolve the realities of the Kashmir conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

