Kashmir Documentary Premieres at IFFI 2024: A Call for Peace

At the 2024 International Film Festival of India (IFFI), veteran journalist and filmmaker Rohit Gandhi unveiled his latest documentary, 'Kashmir - Fighting for Peace'. The film provides an intense look at the human toll of the ongoing Kashmir conflict, revealing the stories of martyrs' families, militants, civilians, and security forces.

Gandhi employs real-time footage and personal interviews to portray the profound shared pain of those affected by the unrest. Speaking about the film's creation, Gandhi explained that the project was born from extensive research begun in 2017, involving deep engagement with the communities of South Kashmir over seven years.

The film's premiere coincides with IFFI 2024, which features a diverse array of over 180 international films, alongside special tributes celebrating the 100th birth anniversaries of Indian cinema icons. As the festival continues in Goa, running until November 28, audiences are reminded of the urgent need to address and resolve the realities of the Kashmir conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)