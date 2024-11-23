Left Menu

Upmanyu Chatterjee Wins JCB Prize with 'Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life'

Writer Upmanyu Chatterjee has won the JCB Prize for Literature for his novel 'Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life', a story about a young Italian man's spiritual journey after an accident. The award was announced at JCB India Headquarters, amid past controversies surrounding its organizer.

Updated: 23-11-2024 19:17 IST
Upmanyu Chatterjee clinched the prestigious JCB Prize for Literature for his novel 'Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life'. The book delves into the spiritual journey of a young Italian man, highlighting both the depth and monotony of such paths.

The award ceremony was held at the JCB India Headquarters in Faridabad, where Chatterjee received a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and a distinctive trophy titled 'Mirror Melting'. A jury led by poet Jerry Pinto selected the winning book from a competitive shortlist.

Despite recent controversies involving the prize's organizers, JCB Prize continues to honor and uplift diverse literary voices, contributing significantly to India's rich literary tapestry.

