South Korea and Japan Clash Over Sado Island Memorial

South Korea will not attend a memorial near Japan's Sado Island Gold Mines due to unresolved issues around Korean forced labor. The event has intensified tensions between the nations, with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol prioritizing improved relations with Japan amidst historical grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Tensions have flared between South Korea and Japan over a memorial service near Japan's Sado Island Gold Mines. The South Korean government has decided not to attend, citing unresolved disputes with Tokyo regarding Korean forced labor during World War II.

This decision disrupts President Yoon Suk Yeol's efforts to mend ties with Japan, as criticism mounts over his perceived neglect of Korean survivors' suffering. Despite Japan's assurances to honor all workers at the mines, many see this as an attempt to gloss over historical abuses.

The absence of South Korean representatives at the event underscores the ongoing friction between the nations amidst broader efforts by Yoon to strengthen trilateral security relations with the U.S. and Japan, aimed at countering North Korean threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

