Left Menu

Tensions Flare Over Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial

Japan proceeds with a memorial at the Sado Island Gold Mines, despite South Korea's absence due to unresolved disputes over historical issues relating to Korean forced labor during WWII. This absence highlights ongoing tensions amid efforts to strengthen US-led security ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sado | Updated: 24-11-2024 06:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 06:27 IST
Tensions Flare Over Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan is moving forward with a memorial ceremony on Sunday at the Sado Island Gold Mines, despite South Korea's last-minute decision to boycott the event. The boycott stems from tensions surrounding the historic use of Korean forced laborers at the mines before and during World War II.

The memorial, which South Korean government officials and victims' families were invited to, represents a setback in the improving relations between Japan and South Korea. The two nations have been setting aside historical differences to focus on security cooperation under the US leadership.

The Sado mines, listed in July as a UNESCO World Heritage site, have been a contentious point, with Japan acknowledging its dark history while pledging to honor all victims, including the hundreds of Koreans forced to work there. Despite this acknowledgment, South Korea pulled out of the event, citing unresolved diplomatic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024