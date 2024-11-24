Tensions Flare Over Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial

Japan is moving forward with a memorial ceremony on Sunday at the Sado Island Gold Mines, despite South Korea's last-minute decision to boycott the event. The boycott stems from tensions surrounding the historic use of Korean forced laborers at the mines before and during World War II.

The memorial, which South Korean government officials and victims' families were invited to, represents a setback in the improving relations between Japan and South Korea. The two nations have been setting aside historical differences to focus on security cooperation under the US leadership.

The Sado mines, listed in July as a UNESCO World Heritage site, have been a contentious point, with Japan acknowledging its dark history while pledging to honor all victims, including the hundreds of Koreans forced to work there. Despite this acknowledgment, South Korea pulled out of the event, citing unresolved diplomatic issues.

