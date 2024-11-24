Urgent Repairs Sought for Historic Ratna Bhandar's Preservation
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has urged the Archaeological Survey of India to prioritize the repair and maintenance of the Ratna Bhandar treasury at Puri. Following a detailed GPR-GPS survey indicating potential damages, prompt conservation efforts are imperative for this historical 12th-century shrine.
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has called on the Archaeological Survey of India to undertake immediate conservation and repair work on the Ratna Bhandar treasury located within the iconic 12th-century temple in Puri.
SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee stated that complete support and cooperation would be extended to the ASI in these efforts, following the recently received GPR-GPS survey results.
Though the survey revealed damage indications to the treasury's structure, a thorough study of the findings is necessary, particularly in light of the treasure's reopening for inventory review and structural repair after nearly five decades.
