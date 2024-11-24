Left Menu

The Unsung Heroes of Everest: Sherpas' Stories on the Screen

Actor Manisha Koirala praises a documentary highlighting the Sherpas' crucial role in mountain climbing. During an IFFI session, she lamented their challenging livelihoods. Filmmaker Lucy Walker emphasized the unique narratives presented in documentaries. The session explored future projects spotlighting real-life experiences, underscoring documentary filmmaking's power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-11-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 11:15 IST
Actor Manisha Koirala has lauded the on-screen portrayal of Sherpas, crucial guides on Everest expeditions, emphasizing their essential role and challenging livelihoods. Her comments came during a discussion session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) alongside director Shekhar Kapur and filmmaker Lucy Walker.

Koirala recounted her personal experience trekking to Everest's base camp, underlining the indispensability of the Sherpas in such high-altitude adventures. She highlighted the importance of Walker's 2023 documentary, 'Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa,' in bringing attention to a community often overlooked despite their immense contributions.

The filmmakers discussed how documentaries like Walker's offer new perspectives, showcasing real stories and characters. They also revealed potential projects aimed at providing marginalized groups, such as Dharavi's residents, a platform to tell their stories, which could cultivate greater empathy and understanding worldwide.

