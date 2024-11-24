Left Menu

Amol Palekar: The Reluctant Rebel's Journey

Veteran actor Amol Palekar, in his memoir 'Viewfinder,' reflects on his artistic journey, voicing strong opinions on cultural and political issues. Not originally a rebel, he shares insights on his collaborations and influences. His book launch featured industry stalwarts like Govind Nihalani and Nana Patekar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 14:08 IST
Amol Palekar: The Reluctant Rebel's Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor-director Amol Palekar, celebrated for his roles in films like 'Chhoti Si Baat' and 'Chitchor', claims he is not a 'born rebel', but someone driven by a sense of righteousness. Over the years, Palekar has vocally engaged with cultural and political dialogues, notably questioning policies by the Ministry of Culture, and criticizing films he perceives as propaganda.

Palekar's recently released memoir, 'Viewfinder', explores his transformative journey through theatre and cinema, mentors such as Satyadev Dubey, and his cinema associations with filmmakers like Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The book, launched alongside Govind Nihalani and actor Nana Patekar, delves into the actor's introspections over his career peaks and troughs.

Nana Patekar, who fondly regards Palekar as a mentor, reminisced at the launch about the actor's directorial acuity during the making of 'Thodasa Roomani Ho Jayen'. Despite initial casting doubts due to Patekar's intense personality, the film marked a vital moment in his career. 'Viewfinder' is poised for release on December 9, available both online and offline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024