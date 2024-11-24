Amol Palekar: The Reluctant Rebel's Journey

Veteran actor-director Amol Palekar, celebrated for his roles in films like 'Chhoti Si Baat' and 'Chitchor', claims he is not a 'born rebel', but someone driven by a sense of righteousness. Over the years, Palekar has vocally engaged with cultural and political dialogues, notably questioning policies by the Ministry of Culture, and criticizing films he perceives as propaganda.

Palekar's recently released memoir, 'Viewfinder', explores his transformative journey through theatre and cinema, mentors such as Satyadev Dubey, and his cinema associations with filmmakers like Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The book, launched alongside Govind Nihalani and actor Nana Patekar, delves into the actor's introspections over his career peaks and troughs.

Nana Patekar, who fondly regards Palekar as a mentor, reminisced at the launch about the actor's directorial acuity during the making of 'Thodasa Roomani Ho Jayen'. Despite initial casting doubts due to Patekar's intense personality, the film marked a vital moment in his career. 'Viewfinder' is poised for release on December 9, available both online and offline.

(With inputs from agencies.)