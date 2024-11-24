Celebrating the Legacy of Janaki Ramachandran: AIADMK Honors a Trailblazing Icon
The AIADMK celebrated the 100th birth anniversary of Janaki Ramachandran, Tamil Nadu's first woman Chief Minister and the wife of party founder M G Ramachandran. The event, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, included tributes from prominent figures and commemorated her brief tenure and later support of J Jayalalithaa.
- Country:
- India
The AIADMK gathered in Tamil Nadu to commemorate the birth centenary of Janaki Ramachandran, the trailblazing first woman Chief Minister of the state and wife of the party's legendary founder, M G Ramachandran.
Janaki, who briefly led Tamil Nadu in 1988 following MGR's death, was celebrated at an event led by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Notable personalities, including actor Rajinikanth and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant, paid tribute to her legacy.
As part of the centennial celebrations, Palaniswami inaugurated a photo exhibition. Remembering the transition of power, Janaki supported J Jayalalithaa's leadership in 1989, marking her retirement from politics, as shared by Rajinikanth in a video message.
(With inputs from agencies.)