Fire and Friendship: Behind the Scenes of 'Agni' with Divyenndu and Pratik Gandhi
Actor Divyenndu talks about his collaboration with Pratik Gandhi in movies 'Madgaon Express' and 'Agni', emphasizing their mutual respect. 'Agni', directed by Rahul Dholakia, showcases the bravery of firefighters. Divyenndu expresses pride in portraying diverse roles and announces upcoming projects, including 'Mirzapur: The Film'.
Actor Divyenndu, known for his dynamic roles in series like 'Mirzapur', shares his creative rapport with Pratik Gandhi, co-starring in films 'Madgaon Express' and the anticipated 'Agni'.
'Agni', directed by Rahul Dholakia, explores the untold stories of firefighters. Backed by Excel Entertainment and Prime Video, this film promises a riveting portrayal of bravery and heroism.
Divyenndu expressed enthusiasm for playing varied roles, including his forthcoming projects like 'Mirzapur: The Film', highlighting his commitment to diverse narratives.
