Fire and Friendship: Behind the Scenes of 'Agni' with Divyenndu and Pratik Gandhi

Actor Divyenndu, known for his dynamic roles in series like 'Mirzapur', shares his creative rapport with Pratik Gandhi, co-starring in films 'Madgaon Express' and the anticipated 'Agni'.

'Agni', directed by Rahul Dholakia, explores the untold stories of firefighters. Backed by Excel Entertainment and Prime Video, this film promises a riveting portrayal of bravery and heroism.

Divyenndu expressed enthusiasm for playing varied roles, including his forthcoming projects like 'Mirzapur: The Film', highlighting his commitment to diverse narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)