Ranbir Kapoor Dreams of Reviving Raj Kapoor Classics
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor expressed a desire to remake his grandfather Raj Kapoor's classic films, particularly 'Shree 420', at the International Film Festival of India. Despite his reluctance towards remakes, Ranbir seeks to explore filmmaking and dreams of directing someday, drawing inspiration from his family's cinematic legacy.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has expressed a desire to revisit some of his legendary grandfather Raj Kapoor's films, despite his general reluctance towards remakes. Speaking at the International Film Festival of India, Kapoor shared that if given a chance, he would choose to remake the iconic 1955 film 'Shree 420'. He also mentioned 'Sangam' as another potential project.
Ranbir, who hails from the celebrated Kapoor family, admitted to nurturing ambitions of stepping behind the camera as a director. While his previous production 'Jagga Jasoos' didn't perform well at the box office, he emphasized the importance of having a strong story to tell before committing to direction, acknowledging the challenges of filmmaking.
The actor highlighted his admiration for Raj Kapoor's directorial capabilities, expressing his intent to uphold the family legacy through an individualistic approach. Drawing inspiration from his grandfather, Ranbir remains a fan of Raj Kapoor's directorial work, above his acting.
