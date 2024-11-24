Ravi Kishan: A Journey from Bhojpuri Cinema to Oscars

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan revealed his challenges in carving a niche in the cinematic world but always retained faith in his eventual 'sunrise'.

Kishan, celebrated in Bhojpuri cinema for hits like 'Panditji Batai Na Biyah Kab Hoyi', also left a mark in Bollywood with films such as 'Hera Pheri' and 'Raavan'. Speaking at Sahitya Aaj Tak, he emphasized resilience as the pathway to success, citing personal experiences of hardship and determination.

His recent film 'Laapataa Ladies', highlighting themes of women empowerment, is now India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars. With his career spanning hundreds of films, Kishan is committed to uplifting Bhojpuri cinema, a language spoken by millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)