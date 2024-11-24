Left Menu

Ravi Kishan: A Journey from Bhojpuri Cinema to Oscars

Ravi Kishan, a prominent actor in Bhojpuri cinema, reflects on his struggles and successes in the film industry. Despite facing challenges in Bollywood and regional cinema, he remains committed to his craft and aims to uplift Bhojpuri cinema's reputation. His film 'Laapataa Ladies' is India’s entry for the 2025 Oscars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:31 IST
Ravi Kishan: A Journey from Bhojpuri Cinema to Oscars
Ravi Kishan
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan revealed his challenges in carving a niche in the cinematic world but always retained faith in his eventual 'sunrise'.

Kishan, celebrated in Bhojpuri cinema for hits like 'Panditji Batai Na Biyah Kab Hoyi', also left a mark in Bollywood with films such as 'Hera Pheri' and 'Raavan'. Speaking at Sahitya Aaj Tak, he emphasized resilience as the pathway to success, citing personal experiences of hardship and determination.

His recent film 'Laapataa Ladies', highlighting themes of women empowerment, is now India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars. With his career spanning hundreds of films, Kishan is committed to uplifting Bhojpuri cinema, a language spoken by millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024