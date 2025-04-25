Left Menu

Security Tensions Surge in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Fierce Gunfights

Two security personnel were injured during a shootout with terrorists in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter follows recent militant attacks in Pahalgam, prompting nationwide outrage. The Indian Army and Police have launched extensive search operations, as diplomatic responses from the government intensify to address escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Two security personnel sustained injuries in an intense gun battle with terrorists in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, officials disclosed on Friday morning.

The confrontation unfolded when security forces initiated a search operation in the Kulnar Ajas area, driven by intelligence reports about terrorist activity. The firefight erupted soon after, as communicated by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps via X.

In the aftermath of recent attacks, including the Pahalgam incident that claimed 26 lives, the Indian government has taken significant diplomatic actions. These include the suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals and reducing diplomatic staff. Nationwide protests are demanding stringent action against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

