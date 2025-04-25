Security Tensions Surge in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Fierce Gunfights

Two security personnel sustained injuries in an intense gun battle with terrorists in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, officials disclosed on Friday morning.

The confrontation unfolded when security forces initiated a search operation in the Kulnar Ajas area, driven by intelligence reports about terrorist activity. The firefight erupted soon after, as communicated by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps via X.

In the aftermath of recent attacks, including the Pahalgam incident that claimed 26 lives, the Indian government has taken significant diplomatic actions. These include the suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals and reducing diplomatic staff. Nationwide protests are demanding stringent action against Pakistan.

