China Probes U.S. Import Essentials Amid Trade Review

The Chinese government has initiated inquiries among members of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, focusing on U.S. imports that are unmatched elsewhere, the chamber's president disclosed on Friday.

This development coincides with both nations assessing tariff policies, an endeavor generating potential exclusion lists for certain categories, according to Michael Hart, president of AmCham China.

Hart's revelations came during an online press conference coinciding with the publication of the chamber's American Business in China White Paper, signaling a pivotal moment in U.S.-China trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)