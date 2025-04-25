Left Menu

Bandipora Gunfight: Security Personnel Injured Amid Rising Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir

Two security personnel were injured in a recent firefight with terrorists in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter followed intelligence reports of terrorist presence, prompting a joint search operation by the Indian Army and police. The incident adds to rising tensions following previous attacks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:09 IST
Bandipora Gunfight: Security Personnel Injured Amid Rising Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two security personnel sustained injuries during a firefight with terrorists in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir, early Friday morning, police confirmed. The clash erupted as security forces, acting on specific intelligence inputs, launched a search operation in the Kulnar Ajas area.

The joint operation, comprising the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, aimed to locate terrorists reportedly present in the district. "Contact was established, and a firefight ensued," reported the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army on X. More details are awaited as the situation develops.

This encounter coincides with heightened tensions following a separate incident where an Army jawan succumbed to injuries in Udhampur. The climate in the region remains charged after the recent deadly attack in Pahalgam, which claimed multiple lives and has led to diplomatic strains between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025