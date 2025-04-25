Bandipora Gunfight: Security Personnel Injured Amid Rising Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir

Two security personnel sustained injuries during a firefight with terrorists in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir, early Friday morning, police confirmed. The clash erupted as security forces, acting on specific intelligence inputs, launched a search operation in the Kulnar Ajas area.

The joint operation, comprising the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, aimed to locate terrorists reportedly present in the district. "Contact was established, and a firefight ensued," reported the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army on X. More details are awaited as the situation develops.

This encounter coincides with heightened tensions following a separate incident where an Army jawan succumbed to injuries in Udhampur. The climate in the region remains charged after the recent deadly attack in Pahalgam, which claimed multiple lives and has led to diplomatic strains between India and Pakistan.

