Bhaderwah's First Snowfall: A Wintry Delight
Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir experienced its season's first snowfall, breaking a dry spell and delighting locals and tourists. The snow covered surrounding hills, boosting tourism and local business. The Guldanda meadow, a popular snow destination, awaits visitors after a two-month snowfall delay.
The hills surrounding Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district witnessed the season's first snowfall overnight, breaking a two-month dry spell and offering much-needed relief, officials reported on Sunday.
The snowfall in the highlands and accompanying rain in lower areas brought joy to local tourism operators and agriculturists, with residents waking to a snowy panorama.
The Guldanda meadow, located on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot highway and a top snow destination last year, remained visitor-free due to the prolonged absence of snow. Tourists, however, were seen enjoying the fresh snowfall on Sunday, likely heralding a resurgence in local business.
