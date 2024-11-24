Left Menu

Bhaderwah's First Snowfall: A Wintry Delight

Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir experienced its season's first snowfall, breaking a dry spell and delighting locals and tourists. The snow covered surrounding hills, boosting tourism and local business. The Guldanda meadow, a popular snow destination, awaits visitors after a two-month snowfall delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhaderwah/Jammu | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:41 IST
The hills surrounding Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district witnessed the season's first snowfall overnight, breaking a two-month dry spell and offering much-needed relief, officials reported on Sunday.

The snowfall in the highlands and accompanying rain in lower areas brought joy to local tourism operators and agriculturists, with residents waking to a snowy panorama.

The Guldanda meadow, located on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot highway and a top snow destination last year, remained visitor-free due to the prolonged absence of snow. Tourists, however, were seen enjoying the fresh snowfall on Sunday, likely heralding a resurgence in local business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

