Bhaderwah's First Snowfall: A Wintry Delight

The hills surrounding Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district witnessed the season's first snowfall overnight, breaking a two-month dry spell and offering much-needed relief, officials reported on Sunday.

The snowfall in the highlands and accompanying rain in lower areas brought joy to local tourism operators and agriculturists, with residents waking to a snowy panorama.

The Guldanda meadow, located on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot highway and a top snow destination last year, remained visitor-free due to the prolonged absence of snow. Tourists, however, were seen enjoying the fresh snowfall on Sunday, likely heralding a resurgence in local business.

(With inputs from agencies.)