Pioneering the Clean Ganga Movement: Kanpur's Plogging Mission Gains National Recognition

A group of committed environmentalists, the Kanpur Ploggers Group, has been spotlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' address. The group, known for plogging at the Ganga ghats, represents a remarkable dedication to environmental cleanliness.

Founded by Dr. Sanjeevani Sharma on March 6, 2021, the group has been consistently active for 183 weeks, apart from a brief pause during the pandemic. Plogging combines jogging with litter collection, and this initiative has inspired participation from people of diverse ages and backgrounds.

The group's efforts are supported by the Kanpur Municipal Corporation and local vendors, contributing to recycling initiatives. This has led to the transformation of 3,750 plastic packets into functional tree guards, ensuring the collected waste not only cleans the environment but also aids in protecting greenery.

(With inputs from agencies.)