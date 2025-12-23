Left Menu

Rajouri's Cleanliness Crusade: A Collective Effort to Save Darhali River

District Magistrate Abhishek Sharma spearheads a cleanliness drive in Rajouri District, addressing severe pollution in the Darhali River. Hundreds join the initiative, aimed at restoring the river's pristine state. Measures include garbage removal, fencing, and public awareness to prevent future waste dumping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:00 IST
In a bold move to combat pollution in the Darhali River, Rajouri District Magistrate Abhishek Sharma boldly waded into its icy waters as a gesture in a newly launched cleanliness campaign.

The river, a vital water source for many in Jammu and Kashmir's border regions, has suffered from years of rampant dumping of garbage and pollutants, leading to significant environmental and public health concerns.

The initiative, which saw participation from hundreds, underscores a community's commitment to restoring the river. Plans include waste removal, installing fencing, and educating the public on proper waste disposal methods.

