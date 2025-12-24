NDMC Launches Festive Cleanliness Drive in New Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) kicked off a 15-day special cleanliness campaign on Tuesday in preparation for the festive season, as stated in an official release. The operation targets the capital's central districts, ensuring tidiness during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal officiated the commencement of the initiative on Christmas Eve, implementing 'wet and dry' cleaning techniques at key locations like the Sacred Heart Cathedral and Gole Dak Khana roundabout. Activities are scheduled during twilight hours to ensure minimal disruption.

This extensive cleaning effort, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, will continue from December 24, 2025, to January 7, 2026. NDMC has crafted a detailed sanitation strategy to manage areas of national significance, drawing substantial visitor numbers during the holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)