Left Menu

NDMC Launches Festive Cleanliness Drive in New Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) initiates a 15-day cleaning campaign in major neighborhoods before Christmas and New Year. The drive, aligned with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan spirit, includes wet and dry cleaning programs at notable sites to ensure a pristine environment for residents and tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:08 IST
NDMC Launches Festive Cleanliness Drive in New Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) kicked off a 15-day special cleanliness campaign on Tuesday in preparation for the festive season, as stated in an official release. The operation targets the capital's central districts, ensuring tidiness during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal officiated the commencement of the initiative on Christmas Eve, implementing 'wet and dry' cleaning techniques at key locations like the Sacred Heart Cathedral and Gole Dak Khana roundabout. Activities are scheduled during twilight hours to ensure minimal disruption.

This extensive cleaning effort, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, will continue from December 24, 2025, to January 7, 2026. NDMC has crafted a detailed sanitation strategy to manage areas of national significance, drawing substantial visitor numbers during the holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025