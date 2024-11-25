A Literary Icon’s Legacy: Remembering Breyten Breytenbach

Breyten Breytenbach, a celebrated South African writer and poet known for his fierce opposition to apartheid, has died at the age of 85 in Paris, as confirmed by his family.

A revered literary figure, Breytenbach was a prominent voice in Afrikaans literature and an unyielding critic of apartheid, enduring seven years in prison for treason during the 1970s.

His poignant works, including 'The True Confessions of an Albino Terrorist', explored profound themes of exile, identity, and justice, resonating with audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)