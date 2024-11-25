Left Menu

A Literary Icon’s Legacy: Remembering Breyten Breytenbach

Breyten Breytenbach, renowned South African writer, poet, and apartheid critic, passed away at 85. His impactful work, addressing themes of exile, identity, and justice, made a significant mark on literature both locally and globally. He served seven years in prison for treason in the 1970s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-11-2024 01:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 01:58 IST
A Literary Icon’s Legacy: Remembering Breyten Breytenbach
writer
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Breyten Breytenbach, a celebrated South African writer and poet known for his fierce opposition to apartheid, has died at the age of 85 in Paris, as confirmed by his family.

A revered literary figure, Breytenbach was a prominent voice in Afrikaans literature and an unyielding critic of apartheid, enduring seven years in prison for treason during the 1970s.

His poignant works, including 'The True Confessions of an Albino Terrorist', explored profound themes of exile, identity, and justice, resonating with audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024