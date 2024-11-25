Whitney Cummings on Embracing Rejection for Success

Comedian and actor Whitney Cummings has revealed that embracing rejection is among the most pivotal lessons she has learned during her career, according to a report by People Magazine. Cummings described the entertainment industry as one built predominantly on rejection.

Cummings illustrated her point with the example of singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter, who auditioned for a role on the ABC sitcom 'The Conners' while Cummings was briefly a showrunner. Cummings explained that Carpenter faced rejection as she wasn't the right fit for the part, which eventually went to actress Emma Kenney. 'Thank God we said no to her,' Cummings stated, acknowledging that Carpenter would have been tied to a sitcom, rather than flourishing in her music career.

Sabrina Carpenter first gained fame through Disney Channel's 'Girl Meets World' and is now known for hits like 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please'. She is currently performing in her 'Short n' Sweet' international tour. Cummings further remarked that society's push to win or get a yes can lead to stagnation on the wrong project, whereas rejection can open new doors. Cummings concluded by recounting the best industry advice she received: keep personal life drama-free to focus on work. She now hosts the 'Good for You' Podcast, where she interviews a variety of guests weekly.

