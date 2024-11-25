Ranbir Kapoor Talks Responsibility and Genre Exploration in Cinema

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, known for his versatile roles, stressed the importance of balancing creativity with responsibility in filmmaking during an in-depth conversation at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The event marked the 100th birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Responding to questions about films like 'Animal' and 'Sanju' that faced criticism for glorifying violence, Kapoor admitted, "It's our responsibility to deliver films that inspire positive change in society." Yet, he maintained the necessity for artists to explore varied genres and narratives.

While 'Animal' garnered success despite its portrayal issues, 'Sanju' was criticized for glorifying Sanjay Dutt's controversial life. Kapoor addressed these critiques head-on, reaffirming the need for ethical storytelling in cinema.

