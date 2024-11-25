Left Menu

Hugo Weaving Explores Indian Cinema and Mental Health Through 'The Rooster'

Hugo Weaving discusses his latest film 'The Rooster' and the influence of Satyajit Ray on his appreciation of Indian cinema. Directed by Mark Leonard Winter, the film delves into mental health, a theme inspired by Winter's personal experiences. The IFFI showcases diverse films including tributes to Indian cinema legends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:37 IST
Hugo Weaving Explores Indian Cinema and Mental Health Through 'The Rooster'
Hugo Weaving, Mark Leonard Winter (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Hugo Weaving, best known for his role as Agent Smith in the 'Matrix' series, recently opened up about his new project 'The Rooster' and the impact legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray had on his love for Indian cinema. Directed by Mark Leonard Winter, 'The Rooster' marks the duo's latest collaboration.

In an exclusive chat with ANI, Weaving explained his attraction to the project, highlighting the script and his past successful partnerships with Winter. Weaving, attending the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, also reminisced about how Ray's films, particularly the Apu trilogy and 'The Chess Players', deepened his appreciation of Indian cinema from the age of 16.

Mark Leonard Winter, the director, shared his motivation behind 'The Rooster', a film drawing from his personal battles with mental health. Winter expressed a desire to depict the internal struggles men face, a topic he perceives as often challenging to address openly in societies like Australia and India. The film, a comedy-drama, features Hugo Weaving, Phoenix Raei, and John Waters.

As the IFFI 2024 kicked off on November 20, it showcases an impressive lineup of more than 180 films from 81 countries. Highlights include 16 world premieres and tributes to four icons of Indian cinema in celebration of their centenaries—Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Mohammed Rafi, as reported by Variety.

The ongoing festival's 55th edition will conclude on November 28, offering a platform for cinema enthusiasts to immerse in global and Indian film narratives. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024