Hugo Weaving Explores Indian Cinema and Mental Health Through 'The Rooster'

Actor Hugo Weaving, best known for his role as Agent Smith in the 'Matrix' series, recently opened up about his new project 'The Rooster' and the impact legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray had on his love for Indian cinema. Directed by Mark Leonard Winter, 'The Rooster' marks the duo's latest collaboration.

In an exclusive chat with ANI, Weaving explained his attraction to the project, highlighting the script and his past successful partnerships with Winter. Weaving, attending the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, also reminisced about how Ray's films, particularly the Apu trilogy and 'The Chess Players', deepened his appreciation of Indian cinema from the age of 16.

Mark Leonard Winter, the director, shared his motivation behind 'The Rooster', a film drawing from his personal battles with mental health. Winter expressed a desire to depict the internal struggles men face, a topic he perceives as often challenging to address openly in societies like Australia and India. The film, a comedy-drama, features Hugo Weaving, Phoenix Raei, and John Waters.

As the IFFI 2024 kicked off on November 20, it showcases an impressive lineup of more than 180 films from 81 countries. Highlights include 16 world premieres and tributes to four icons of Indian cinema in celebration of their centenaries—Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Mohammed Rafi, as reported by Variety.

The ongoing festival's 55th edition will conclude on November 28, offering a platform for cinema enthusiasts to immerse in global and Indian film narratives. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)