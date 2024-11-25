Left Menu

Star-Studded Family Outing: Alia, Ranbir, and Raha Spotted in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen out with their daughter Raha, showcasing a casual family style. The couple's upcoming film 'Love and War' with Vicky Kaushal directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to start filming soon, marking Ranbir and Bhansali's first collaboration since 2007.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor with little Raha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood's beloved duo, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, were seen making a public appearance with their daughter Raha on Monday, leaving their Mumbai home. The couple, known for cherishing their family time, appeared casual yet stylish during the outing.

Alia was dressed in a simple white sweatshirt and loose blue pants, while Ranbir opted for a laid-back look with a green t-shirt, black pants, and a cap. Little Raha charmed onlookers in a white t-shirt, blue slacks, and a cute white bow hairband. The couple, who married in April 2022, welcomed Raha in November the same year. They made headlines with their first public appearance as a family on Christmas 2023.

In career news, Ranbir Kapoor is set to star in 'Love and War,' a much-anticipated project directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film, also featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, marks Ranbir's reunion with Bhansali following his 2007 debut in 'Saawariya.' This will be Vicky Kaushal's first venture with the acclaimed director, while Alia previously impressed audiences in Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in 2022. Announced in January 2024, the film promises to be an epic saga, with production starting soon for a Christmas 2025 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

