Left Menu

Red Sea Mystery: Tourist Yacht Sinking Sparks Search for Missing

A tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea, with 17 people missing, Egyptian officials said. 28 people were rescued, some airlifted for medical care. The wooden yacht Sea Story, built in 2022, sank for unknown reasons. The Egyptian military is leading rescue efforts as tourist companies reconsider Red Sea travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:40 IST
Red Sea Mystery: Tourist Yacht Sinking Sparks Search for Missing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Seventeen individuals are missing following the sinking of a tourist yacht in the Red Sea, according to Egyptian authorities.

Governor Amr Hanafy reported the rescue of 28 people from the vessel, located south of Marsa Alam, with several being airlifted for medical assistance. The yacht contained 31 tourists of various nationalities and 14 crew members.

The incident was reported just before dawn after the yacht, on a five-day voyage, sent a distress signal. The cause of the sinking remains unknown. The Sea Story, a wooden-hulled yacht built in 2022, has a capacity of 36 passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024