Red Sea Mystery: Tourist Yacht Sinking Sparks Search for Missing

Seventeen individuals are missing following the sinking of a tourist yacht in the Red Sea, according to Egyptian authorities.

Governor Amr Hanafy reported the rescue of 28 people from the vessel, located south of Marsa Alam, with several being airlifted for medical assistance. The yacht contained 31 tourists of various nationalities and 14 crew members.

The incident was reported just before dawn after the yacht, on a five-day voyage, sent a distress signal. The cause of the sinking remains unknown. The Sea Story, a wooden-hulled yacht built in 2022, has a capacity of 36 passengers.

