Red Sea Mystery: Tourist Yacht Sinking Sparks Search for Missing

A tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea, with 17 people missing, Egyptian officials said. 28 people were rescued, some airlifted for medical care. The wooden yacht Sea Story, built in 2022, sank for unknown reasons. The Egyptian military is leading rescue efforts as tourist companies reconsider Red Sea travel.
Seventeen individuals are missing following the sinking of a tourist yacht in the Red Sea, according to Egyptian authorities.
Governor Amr Hanafy reported the rescue of 28 people from the vessel, located south of Marsa Alam, with several being airlifted for medical assistance. The yacht contained 31 tourists of various nationalities and 14 crew members.
The incident was reported just before dawn after the yacht, on a five-day voyage, sent a distress signal. The cause of the sinking remains unknown. The Sea Story, a wooden-hulled yacht built in 2022, has a capacity of 36 passengers.
